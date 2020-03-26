Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Vaalco Energy (EGY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Vaalco Energy (EGY) with bullish sentiments.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Barrick Gold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.11.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 60.0% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Barrick Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.53, a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $22.00 price target.

Vaalco Energy (EGY)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Charlie Sharp maintained a Buy rating on Vaalco Energy today and set a price target of p170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.81, close to its 52-week low of $0.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is ranked #2297 out of 6169 analysts.

Vaalco Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.23.

