Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Solaris Resources (OtherSLSSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Solaris Resources (SLSSF) with bullish sentiments.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury reiterated a Buy rating on Barrick Gold yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.49.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 74.7% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Barrick Gold with a $29.96 average price target, implying a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$39.00 price target.

Solaris Resources (SLSSF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Pettingell maintained a Buy rating on Solaris Resources yesterday and set a price target of C$12.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.10, close to its 52-week high of $10.20.

Pettingell has an average return of 81.7% when recommending Solaris Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, Pettingell is ranked #2489 out of 7535 analysts.

Solaris Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.74.

