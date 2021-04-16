Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Barrick Gold (GOLD) and B2Gold (BTG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Barrick Gold (GOLD) and B2Gold (BTG) with bullish sentiments.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur reiterated a Buy rating on Barrick Gold today and set a price target of C$36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.24.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 51.0% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Barrick Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.75, which is a 32.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$40.00 price target.

B2Gold (BTG)

Raymond James analyst Farooq Hamed reiterated a Buy rating on B2Gold today and set a price target of C$8.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.3% and a 39.1% success rate. Hamed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Lundin Mining, and OceanaGold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for B2Gold with a $7.84 average price target, representing a 54.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

