Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Ball (BLL), CF Industries (CF) and WestRock (WRK)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ball (BLL), CF Industries (CF) and WestRock (WRK).

Ball (BLL)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on Ball on November 6 and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $93.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 63.3% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Westlake Chemical.

Ball has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.62, which is a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $99.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CF Industries (CF)

RBC Capital analyst Andrew Wong maintained a Hold rating on CF Industries on November 5 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 43.2% success rate. Wong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Largo Resources, Mosaic Co, and Nutrien.

CF Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.63, representing a 18.1% upside. In a report issued on November 6, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

WestRock (WRK)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Hold rating on WestRock on November 5 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.59, close to its 52-week high of $44.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 64.7% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

WestRock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.67, implying a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.