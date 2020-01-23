Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Baker Hughes Company (BKR), Concho Resources (CXO) and Vermilion Energy (VET)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Baker Hughes Company (BKR), Concho Resources (CXO) and Vermilion Energy (VET).

Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

In a report released yesterday, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Baker Hughes Company, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.4% and a 30.1% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Superior Energy Services, and Select Energy Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Baker Hughes Company with a $29.27 average price target, which is a 30.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Concho Resources (CXO)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Concho Resources on January 21 and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.4% and a 35.1% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Concho Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.40, implying a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Vermilion Energy (VET)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Hold rating on Vermilion Energy on January 21 and set a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 47.5% success rate. Pardy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Cenovus Energy, and Baytex Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vermilion Energy with a $16.81 average price target.

