Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Badger Daylighting (OtherBADFF) and Trevali Mining (OtherTREVF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Badger Daylighting (BADFF) and Trevali Mining (TREVF).

Badger Daylighting (BADFF)

TD Securities analyst Daryl Young maintained a Buy rating on Badger Daylighting today and set a price target of C$30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.80, close to its 52-week low of $12.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is ranked #5279 out of 6217 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Badger Daylighting is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.63, a 64.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$31.00 price target.

Trevali Mining (TREVF)

In a report released today, Brian MacArthur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Trevali Mining, with a price target of C$0.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.06, close to its 52-week low of $0.05.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.3% and a 39.5% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Centerra Gold, and Cameco.

Trevali Mining has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.18, a 218.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold.

