Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Badger Daylighting (OtherBADFF) and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Badger Daylighting (BADFF) and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) with bullish sentiments.

Badger Daylighting (BADFF)

In a report released yesterday, Yuri Lynk from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Badger Daylighting, with a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.80, close to its 52-week low of $12.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 48.6% success rate. Lynk covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as SNC-Lavalin Group, Stantec, and Fluor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Badger Daylighting with a $22.53 average price target, implying a 34.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$31.00 price target.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Kirkland Lake Gold, with a price target of C$53.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.61.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 62.2% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Eldorado Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kirkland Lake Gold with a $40.38 average price target, implying a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

