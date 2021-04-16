Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: B2Gold (BTG) and Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on B2Gold (BTG) and Silvercorp Metals (SVM) with bullish sentiments.

B2Gold (BTG)

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on B2Gold, with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.98.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 68.1% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for B2Gold with a $8.01 average price target.

Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Silvercorp Metals yesterday and set a price target of C$10.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 62.0% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Silvercorp Metals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.11.

