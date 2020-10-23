Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: B2Gold (BTG) and African Gold Group (OtherAGGFF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on B2Gold (BTG) and African Gold Group (AGGFF) with bullish sentiments.

B2Gold (BTG)

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on B2Gold, with a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.78, close to its 52-week high of $7.55.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 76.8% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on B2Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.70, which is a 27.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

African Gold Group (AGGFF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sam Catalano initiated coverage with a Buy rating on African Gold Group today and set a price target of C$0.79. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Catalano is ranked #4829 out of 7021 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on African Gold Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.60.

