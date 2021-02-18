Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) and JELD-WEN (JELD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) and JELD-WEN (JELD).

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

Robert W. Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi maintained a Buy rating on Axalta Coating Systems yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Panjabi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 77.0% success rate. Panjabi covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Pactiv Evergreen, and PPG Industries.

Axalta Coating Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.50.

JELD-WEN (JELD)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Hold rating on JELD-WEN on February 16 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.84, close to its 52-week high of $30.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 57.8% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lennox International, Trane Technologies, and American Woodmark.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JELD-WEN with a $29.86 average price target, which is an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

