Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Avino Silver & Gold (ASM) and Marrone Bio (MBII)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Avino Silver & Gold (ASM) and Marrone Bio (MBII) with bullish sentiments.

Avino Silver & Gold (ASM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Avino Silver & Gold today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 47.0% and a 66.8% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avino Silver & Gold with a $1.50 average price target.

Marrone Bio (MBII)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Marrone Bio, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #267 out of 7497 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marrone Bio with a $3.50 average price target, representing a 144.8% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

