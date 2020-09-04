Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Avino Silver & Gold (ASM) and Loop Industries (LOOP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Avino Silver & Gold (ASM) and Loop Industries (LOOP) with bullish sentiments.

Avino Silver & Gold (ASM)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Avino Silver & Gold, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 62.2% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Avino Silver & Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.59.

Loop Industries (LOOP)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Loop Industries, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 47.1% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Loop Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

