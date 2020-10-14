Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Avient (AVNT) and Trinseo (TSE)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Avient (AVNT) and Trinseo (TSE).
Avient (AVNT)
Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews maintained a Buy rating on Avient today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.15.
According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 70.4% success rate. Andrews covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Archer Daniels Midland.
Avient has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.63, which is an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 2, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $39.00 price target.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
Trinseo (TSE)
Morgan Stanley analyst Angel Castillo maintained a Sell rating on Trinseo today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.23.
According to TipRanks.com, Castillo is ranked #5610 out of 7016 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Trinseo with a $27.50 average price target.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.