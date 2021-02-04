Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Avantor (AVTR), Ingredion (INGR) and Endeavour Silver (EXK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Avantor (AVTR), Ingredion (INGR) and Endeavour Silver (EXK).

Avantor (AVTR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant maintained a Buy rating on Avantor today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.45, close to its 52-week high of $30.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Savant is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 87.5% success rate. Savant covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Guardant Health, NanoString Tech, and Thermo Fisher.

Avantor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.63.

Ingredion (INGR)

In a report released today, Robert Moskow from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Ingredion, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 48.4% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Albertsons Companies, and TreeHouse Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ingredion is a Hold with an average price target of $82.00.

Endeavour Silver (EXK)

Roth Capital analyst Joseph Reagor maintained a Buy rating on Endeavour Silver today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Reagor is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 41.9% success rate. Reagor covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Panther Silver, Avino Silver & Gold, and Pretium Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Endeavour Silver with a $5.46 average price target, implying a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.75 price target.

