Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Avantor (AVTR), Ingredion (INGR) and Endeavour Silver (EXK)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Avantor (AVTR), Ingredion (INGR) and Endeavour Silver (EXK).

Avantor (AVTR)

In a report released today, Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Avantor, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.44, close to its 52-week high of $30.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Savant is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 87.5% success rate. Savant covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Guardant Health, NanoString Tech, and Thermo Fisher.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avantor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.63.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ingredion (INGR)

In a report released today, Robert Moskow from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Ingredion, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 48.4% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Albertsons Companies, and TreeHouse Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ingredion is a Hold with an average price target of $82.00.

Endeavour Silver (EXK)

In a report released today, Joseph Reagor from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Endeavour Silver, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Reagor is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 41.9% success rate. Reagor covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Panther Silver, Avino Silver & Gold, and Pretium Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Endeavour Silver with a $5.46 average price target, a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.75 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.