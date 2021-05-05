Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and Cansortium (OtherCNTMF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and Cansortium (CNTMF).

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

In a report released today, Matt McGinley from Needham assigned a Sell rating to Aurora Cannabis. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.67.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 84.5% and a 72.5% success rate. McGinley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf Holdings, and Trulieve Cannabis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aurora Cannabis is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $9.60.

Cansortium (CNTMF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Buy rating on Cansortium yesterday and set a price target of $1.30. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.96.

Burleson has an average return of 94.3% when recommending Cansortium.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #184 out of 7490 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cansortium with a $1.30 average price target.

