Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Atotech (ATC) and Graphic Packaging (GPK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Atotech (ATC) and Graphic Packaging (GPK) with bullish sentiments.

Atotech (ATC)

In a report released today, John McNulty from BMO Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Atotech, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.22.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 66.3% success rate. McNulty covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atotech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.23, representing a 13.5% upside. In a report issued on May 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Graphic Packaging (GPK)

BMO Capital analyst Mark Wilde maintained a Buy rating on Graphic Packaging today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.07, close to its 52-week high of $19.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 71.1% success rate. Wilde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Berry Global Group, and Pactiv Evergreen.

Graphic Packaging has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.18.

