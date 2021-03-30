Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Artemis Gold (OtherARGTF), Argonaut Gold (OtherARNGF) and Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Artemis Gold (ARGTF), Argonaut Gold (ARNGF) and Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM).

Artemis Gold (ARGTF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kevin MacKenzie maintained a Buy rating on Artemis Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.17.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 46.6% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Torex Gold Resources, Great Bear Resources, and SilverCrest Metals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Artemis Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.13.

Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

In a report released yesterday, Tom Gallo from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold, with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 46.3% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as New Found Gold Corp, Battle North Gold, and Marathon Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Argonaut Gold with a $3.38 average price target.

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Hold rating on Fortuna Silver Mines yesterday and set a price target of C$10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 56.3% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fortuna Silver Mines with a $8.77 average price target.

