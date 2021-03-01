Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Argonaut Gold (OtherARNGF), Pretium Resources (PVG) and LyondellBasell (LYB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Argonaut Gold (ARNGF), Pretium Resources (PVG) and LyondellBasell (LYB) with bullish sentiments.

Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold on February 26 and set a price target of C$4.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.61.

Gallo has an average return of 12.6% when recommending Argonaut Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is ranked #2071 out of 7333 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Argonaut Gold with a $3.82 average price target, implying an 112.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.75 price target.

Pretium Resources (PVG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kevin MacKenzie maintained a Buy rating on Pretium Resources on February 26 and set a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.71.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 45.5% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, Torex Gold Resources, and SilverCrest Metals.

Pretium Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.43, implying a 34.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

LyondellBasell (LYB)

Alembic Global analyst Hassan Ahmed upgraded LyondellBasell to Buy today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $103.09, close to its 52-week high of $108.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 49.0% success rate. Ahmed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Westlake Chemical, and Venator Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LyondellBasell is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.40, implying a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $115.00 price target.

