Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Argonaut Gold (OtherARNGF), Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Barrick Gold (GOLD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Argonaut Gold (ARNGF), Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Barrick Gold (GOLD) with bullish sentiments.

Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$4.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.72.

Gallo has an average return of 23.9% when recommending Argonaut Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is ranked #1508 out of 7329 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Argonaut Gold with a $3.83 average price target.

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Pan American Silver yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 60.4% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pan American Silver with a $37.51 average price target, a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$49.00 price target.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Barrick Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.32.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 56.5% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Barrick Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.37, a 50.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$43.25 price target.

