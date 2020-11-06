Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Argonaut Gold (OtherARNGF), Canopy Growth (CGC) and CV Sciences (OtherCVSI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Argonaut Gold (ARNGF), Canopy Growth (CGC) and CV Sciences (CVSI).

Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$4.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 64.9% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Battle North Gold, TMAC Resources, and NuLegacy Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argonaut Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.32, representing a 67.6% upside. In a report issued on October 25, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.25 price target.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Hold rating on Canopy Growth yesterday and set a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 52.4% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canopy Growth with a $18.30 average price target.

CV Sciences (CVSI)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on CV Sciences, with a price target of $0.95. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.51, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 62.2% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and Front Yard Residential.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CV Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.95.

