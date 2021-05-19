Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Argonaut Gold (OtherARNGF) and Verano Holdings (OtherVRNOF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Argonaut Gold (ARNGF) and Verano Holdings (VRNOF) with bullish sentiments.

Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

In a report released yesterday, Tom Gallo from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.47, close to its 52-week high of $2.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 70.1% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, New Found Gold Corp, and Battle North Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Argonaut Gold with a $3.66 average price target, which is a 49.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.25 price target.

Verano Holdings (VRNOF)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity assigned a Buy rating to Verano Holdings, with a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 56.0% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Acreage Holdings Inc Class D, Harvest Health & Recreation, and Vireo Health International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verano Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.92.

