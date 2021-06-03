Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Argonaut Gold (OtherARNGF) and Steppe Gold (OtherSTPGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Argonaut Gold (ARNGF) and Steppe Gold (STPGF) with bullish sentiments.

Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

In a report issued on March 30, Gabriel Gonzalez CFA from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold, with a price target of C$4.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.64, close to its 52-week high of $2.83.

CFA has an average return of 30.1% when recommending Argonaut Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #1749 out of 7540 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argonaut Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.61, a 37.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Desjardins also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.25 price target.

Steppe Gold (STPGF)

In a report issued on April 1, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research maintained a Buy rating on Steppe Gold, with a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 41.1% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Delta 9 Cannabis, Newmont Mining, and Lomiko Metals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Steppe Gold with a $3.52 average price target, implying a 100.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.90 price target.

