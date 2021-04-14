Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA), Galiano Gold (GAU) and Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA), Galiano Gold (GAU) and Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) with bullish sentiments.

Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Arcadia Biosciences, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.51, close to its 52-week low of $2.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 49.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Oncternal Therapeutics.

Arcadia Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Galiano Gold (GAU)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Galiano Gold, with a price target of $2.90. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.8% and a 66.4% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Galiano Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00, a 72.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.40 price target.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia reiterated a Buy rating on Scotts Miracle-Gro Company today and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $240.22, close to its 52-week high of $254.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.0% and a 86.5% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Fox Factory Holding.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $285.00, representing a 14.5% upside. In a report issued on March 31, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.