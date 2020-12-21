Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) and Trinseo (TSE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) and Trinseo (TSE) with bullish sentiments.

Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp reiterated a Buy rating on Arcadia Biosciences, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.53, close to its 52-week low of $2.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #642 out of 7170 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arcadia Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

Trinseo (TSE)

In a report released today, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Buy rating on Trinseo, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.65, close to its 52-week high of $48.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 47.5% success rate. Ahmed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and Chemours Company.

Trinseo has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $41.00.

