Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: AptarGroup (ATR) and Smart Sand (SND)

Howard Kim- May 6, 2021, 4:45 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on AptarGroup (ATR) and Smart Sand (SND).

AptarGroup (ATR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi maintained a Hold rating on AptarGroup on May 3 and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $154.18, close to its 52-week high of $156.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Panjabi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 78.5% success rate. Panjabi covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

AptarGroup has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $157.25, a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, KeyBanc also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Smart Sand (SND)

In a report released yesterday, Samantha Hoh from Evercore ISI maintained a Sell rating on Smart Sand, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Hoh has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -26.3% and a 83.3% success rate. Hoh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Oceaneering International, and Helix Energy.

Smart Sand has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.17.

