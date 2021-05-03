Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: AptarGroup (ATR) and ChampionX (CHX)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AptarGroup (ATR) and ChampionX (CHX).

AptarGroup (ATR)

In a report issued on April 29, Ghansham Panjabi from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on AptarGroup, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $150.81, close to its 52-week high of $153.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Panjabi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 78.3% success rate. Panjabi covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and RPM International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AptarGroup with a $156.00 average price target, a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, KeyBanc also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

ChampionX (CHX)

In a report issued on April 30, James West from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on ChampionX, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.01.

According to TipRanks.com, West ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -23.5% and a 33.0% success rate. West covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sunnova Energy International, Precision Drilling, and Core Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ChampionX with a $24.50 average price target, implying a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

