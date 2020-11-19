Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Aperam SA (OtherAPEMY) and LANXESS (OtherLNXSF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aperam SA (APEMY) and LANXESS (LNXSF).

Aperam SA (APEMY)

Kepler Capital analyst Rochus Brauneiser maintained a Hold rating on Aperam SA on November 16 and set a price target of EUR26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.91, equals to its 52-week high of $36.91.

Brauneiser has an average return of 22.7% when recommending Aperam SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Brauneiser is ranked #6971 out of 7090 analysts.

Aperam SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.15.

LANXESS (LNXSF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Faitz maintained a Sell rating on LANXESS on November 17 and set a price target of EUR45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.00, close to its 52-week high of $68.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is ranked #4746 out of 7090 analysts.

LANXESS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.31, implying a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR45.00 price target.

