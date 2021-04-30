Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Aperam SA (OtherAPEMY) and Ebro Foods (OtherEBRPY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Aperam SA (APEMY) and Ebro Foods (EBRPY).

Aperam SA (APEMY)

Aperam SA received a Hold rating and a EUR39.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Rochus Brauneiser on April 28. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.12, equals to its 52-week high of $54.12.

Brauneiser has an average return of 22.7% when recommending Aperam SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Brauneiser is ranked #7445 out of 7489 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Aperam SA with a $46.76 average price target.

Ebro Foods (EBRPY)

In a report issued on April 28, Pablo de Renteria from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ebro Foods, with a price target of EUR19.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Renteria is ranked #7413 out of 7489 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ebro Foods with a $23.44 average price target.

