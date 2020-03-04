Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Apache (APA), EQT Midstream (EQM) and Ncs Multistage Holdings (NCSM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Apache (APA), EQT Midstream (EQM) and Ncs Multistage Holdings (NCSM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Apache (APA)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Hold rating on Apache yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.0% and a 30.3% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apache with a $32.67 average price target, representing a 27.1% upside. In a report issued on March 2, MKM Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

EQT Midstream (EQM)

In a report issued on March 2, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on EQT Midstream, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.59, close to its 52-week low of $15.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 59.1% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Black Stone Minerals.

EQT Midstream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.75.

Ncs Multistage Holdings (NCSM)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Hold rating on Ncs Multistage Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.57, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.5% and a 26.1% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Oil States International.

Ncs Multistage Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.