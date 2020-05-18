Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Anglo American (OtherAAUKF), FRESNILLO (OtherFNLPF) and Franco Nev (FNV)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Anglo American (AAUKF), FRESNILLO (FNLPF) and Franco Nev (FNV) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Anglo American (AAUKF)

RBC Capital analyst Tyler Broda maintained a Hold rating on Anglo American on May 14 and set a price target of p1475.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 50.5% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as BHP Group, Rio Tinto, and Glencore.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anglo American is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.09.

FRESNILLO (FNLPF)

In a report issued on May 15, James Bell CFA from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on FRESNILLO, with a price target of p700.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.10.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 57.5% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sibanye Stillwater, Anglogold Ashanti, and Gold Fields.

FRESNILLO has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $113.02, which is an 1161.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a £5.50 price target.

Franco Nev (FNV)

In a report issued on May 15, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Franco Nev, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $150.66, close to its 52-week high of $152.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 59.6% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Franco Nev with a $127.95 average price target, representing a -14.2% downside. In a report issued on May 6, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$105.00 price target.

