Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Silvercorp Metals on January 15 and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 60.9% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silvercorp Metals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.04, implying a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

