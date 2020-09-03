Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and Resolute Mining (RMGGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Resolute Mining (RMGGF) with bullish sentiments.

Resolute Mining (RMGGF)

In a report issued on August 20, Richard Hatch from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Resolute Mining, with a price target of p98.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.87.

Hatch has an average return of 21.0% when recommending Resolute Mining.

According to TipRanks.com, Hatch is ranked #2040 out of 6945 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Resolute Mining with a $1.28 average price target, representing a 54.2% upside. In a report issued on August 30, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

