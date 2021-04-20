Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and Mosaic Co (MOS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Mosaic Co (MOS) with bullish sentiments.

Mosaic Co (MOS)

RBC Capital analyst Andrew Wong maintained a Buy rating on Mosaic Co on April 13 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.73, close to its 52-week high of $35.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 57.7% success rate. Wong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Largo Resources, NexGen Energy, and CF Holdings.

Mosaic Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.92, implying a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Berenberg Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.