Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and Lomiko Metals (LMRMF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Lomiko Metals (LMRMF) with bullish sentiments.

Lomiko Metals (LMRMF)

In a report issued on March 4, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research maintained a Buy rating on Lomiko Metals, with a price target of C$0.27. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 41.8% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Blue Lagoon Resources, Inception Mining, and THC Biomed INTL.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lomiko Metals with a $0.21 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.