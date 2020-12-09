Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and Linde (LIN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Linde (LIN) with bullish sentiments.

Linde (LIN)

Kepler Capital analyst Martin Roediger maintained a Buy rating on Linde on December 10 and set a price target of EUR204.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $249.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Roediger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 54.8% success rate. Roediger covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant AG, and LANXESS.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linde is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $289.02, a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR250.00 price target.

