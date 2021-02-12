Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and Denison Mines (DNN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Denison Mines (DNN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Denison Mines (DNN)

Cormark Securities analyst Cormark maintained a Hold rating on Denison Mines on February 10 and set a price target of C$1.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.06.

Denison Mines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.90, a -7.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.20 price target.

