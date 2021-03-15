Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) with bullish sentiments.

Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

In a report issued on January 25, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Curaleaf Holdings, with a price target of C$23.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.89, close to its 52-week high of $18.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.5% and a 57.4% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Curaleaf Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.57, which is a 38.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

