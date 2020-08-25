Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) with bullish sentiments.

CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR)

In a report issued on August 11, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on CONSOL Coal Resources, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.74, close to its 52-week low of $3.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -12.9% and a 36.7% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and Peabody Energy Comm.

CONSOL Coal Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

