Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and Canopy Growth (CGC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Canopy Growth (CGC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

In a report issued on March 9, Tamy Chen from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Canopy Growth, with a price target of C$37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.8% and a 35.0% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings, OrganiGram Holdings, and Sundial Growers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Canopy Growth with a $39.92 average price target.

