Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Argonaut Gold (ARNGF) with bullish sentiments.

Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Gabriel Gonzalez CFA maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold on March 1 and set a price target of C$4.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.55.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 28.6% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeman Gold Corp., GoGold Resources, and Revival Gold.

Argonaut Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.84, implying a 149.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.25 price target.

