Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Amyris (AMRS), Hudbay Minerals (HBM) and SSR Mining (SSRM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Amyris (AMRS), Hudbay Minerals (HBM) and SSR Mining (SSRM) with bullish sentiments.

Amyris (AMRS)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Amyris, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.02, close to its 52-week high of $23.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 69.1% and a 62.7% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amyris with a $25.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

BMO Capital analyst Jackie Przybylowski maintained a Buy rating on Hudbay Minerals today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Przybylowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 54.4% success rate. Przybylowski covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, Wheaton Precious Metals, and First Quantum Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hudbay Minerals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.16, implying a 37.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$13.00 price target.

SSR Mining (SSRM)

In a report released today, Ryan Thompson from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on SSR Mining, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 52.9% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Torex Gold Resources, and Hecla Mining Company.

SSR Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.02.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.