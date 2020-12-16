Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Amyris (AMRS) and Vista Gold (VGZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amyris (AMRS) and Vista Gold (VGZ) with bullish sentiments.

Amyris (AMRS)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Amyris, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 53.2% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Ballard Power Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amyris is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.35.

Vista Gold (VGZ)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Vista Gold, with a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 63.0% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vista Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.78.

