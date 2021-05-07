Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Amyris (AMRS) and Golden Minerals Co (AUMN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amyris (AMRS) and Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) with bullish sentiments.

Amyris (AMRS)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Amyris, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 56.8% and a 53.6% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Capstone Green Energy, Ballard Power Systems, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Amyris has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00, implying a 131.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Golden Minerals Co (AUMN)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Golden Minerals Co, with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 54.1% and a 72.0% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Golden Minerals Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.00.

