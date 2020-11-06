Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Amyris (AMRS) and Endeavour Silver (EXK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amyris (AMRS) and Endeavour Silver (EXK) with bullish sentiments.

Amyris (AMRS)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Amyris, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.13, close to its 52-week low of $1.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 45.9% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amyris is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50, representing a 269.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Endeavour Silver (EXK)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Endeavour Silver, with a price target of $5.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 53.1% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Endeavour Silver has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.