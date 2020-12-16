Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Amyris (AMRS) and Centerra Gold (OtherCAGDF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amyris (AMRS) and Centerra Gold (CAGDF) with bullish sentiments.

Amyris (AMRS)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Amyris, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 48.3% and a 62.5% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amyris is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.35, representing a 90.1% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Centerra Gold (CAGDF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Centerra Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 61.9% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Centerra Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.69.

