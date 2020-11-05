Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Amyris (AMRS) and Ball (BLL)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amyris (AMRS) and Ball (BLL).

Amyris (AMRS)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Amyris, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.13, close to its 52-week low of $1.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 57.5% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Amyris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50, implying a 269.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ball (BLL)

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Hold rating on Ball today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $97.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 52.6% success rate. Josephson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Graphic Packaging, and Clearwater Paper.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ball is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $92.92.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.