Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: AltaGas (OtherATGFF), Pembina Pipeline (PBA) and Centamin (OtherCELTF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on AltaGas (ATGFF), Pembina Pipeline (PBA) and Centamin (CELTF).

AltaGas (ATGFF)

In a report released today, John Bereznicki from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Hold rating on AltaGas and a price target of C$23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.83, equals to its 52-week high of $16.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki is ranked #5686 out of 5917 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AltaGas with a $17.17 average price target.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dennis Fong initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Pembina Pipeline today and set a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.81, close to its 52-week high of $39.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong 's ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.0% and a 38.1% success rate. Fong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Birchcliff Energy, Canadian Natural, and Cenovus Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pembina Pipeline with a $41.52 average price target.

Centamin (CELTF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Laurent Kimman reiterated a Hold rating on Centamin yesterday and set a price target of p127.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.78, close to its 52-week high of $1.87.

Centamin has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.72.

