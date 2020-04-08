Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Alliance Resource (ARLP) and US Concrete (USCR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Alliance Resource (ARLP) and US Concrete (USCR).

Alliance Resource (ARLP)

In a report released today, Mark Levin from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Alliance Resource, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.11, close to its 52-week low of $2.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Levin is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Levin covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as CONSOL Coal Resources, Natural Resource PRN, and Peabody Energy Comm.

Alliance Resource has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

US Concrete (USCR)

In a report released today, Trey Grooms from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on US Concrete, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Grooms is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 40.2% success rate. Grooms covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Masonite International, Trex Company, and TopBuild.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for US Concrete with a $18.00 average price target.

