Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Albemarle (ALB) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Analysts are pulling back from the Materials sector as 2 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on Albemarle (ALB) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB).

Albemarle (ALB)

KeyBanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov maintained a Sell rating on Albemarle today and set a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $159.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Yefremov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 66.7% success rate. Yefremov covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, Pq Group Holdings, and Eastman Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Albemarle with a $141.78 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

In a report released today, William Kirk from MKM Partners maintained a Sell rating on Aurora Cannabis, with a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 47.8% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, United Natural Foods, and Constellation Brands.

Aurora Cannabis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $9.39, representing a -49.5% downside. In a report released today, Desjardins also downgraded the stock to Sell with a C$11.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.